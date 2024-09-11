Open Call door Rotterdam Photo 2025

terug

Rotterdam Photo 2025, in samenwerking met Amarte Fonds, nodigt opkomende Nederlandse fotografen uit om deel te nemen aan een unieke kans om het thema Shared/Connected te verkennen en tot uitdrukking te brengen. Nu nieuwe ideologieën de privatisering van gedeelde bronnen en de dominantie van hiërarchische systemen ter discussie stellen, moedigt dit thema kunstenaars aan om zich te verdiepen in de complexiteit van gemeenschappelijke verbindingen in onze steeds meer digitale en onderling verbonden wereld.



Samen met de steun van het Amarte Fonds is Rotterdam Photo toegewijd aan het stimuleren van innovatieve beeldende kunstenaars die fotografie herdefiniëren als een medium voor creatieve expressie en autonome kunst. De Dutch Talent Project Grants zullen vijf uitmuntende kunstenaars selecteren wiens werk deze geest van onderzoek en innovatie belichaamt. Deze kunstenaars worden begeleid door een ervaren gastcurator bij het ontwikkelen van hun concepten tot volledig gerealiseerde projecten die kritieke vragen van onze tijd aan de orde stellen: Hoe leggen we de essentie van gedeelde verbindingen vast in een maatschappij waar digitale interconnectiviteit zowel een zegen als een uitdaging is? Welke hulpmiddelen hebben we om betekenisvolle, duurzame banden te creëren in een steeds veranderende wereld?

Het hoogtepunt van deze reis wordt een groepstentoonstelling in Rotterdam Photo 2025, waar de geselecteerde talenten hun werk presenteren op een visueel opvallende locatie, speciaal ontworpen om de innovatieve geest van het festival te weerspiegelen. Deze tentoonstelling wordt een hoogtepunt van het festival en trekt een divers en betrokken publiek dat staat te popelen om de nieuwste snufjes van de hedendaagse fotografie te ervaren.

This initiative not only provides a platform for emerging Dutch talent but also ensures these artists have the resources and guidance needed to bring their visions to life. Submission is free of charge, and this open call is intended for 3rd and 4th-year art academy students and ‘Photography’ alumni who have been active as autonomous visual artists since 2020. Study projects are supported, but only those developed alongside or after their studies. Additionally, self-taught artists with up to five years of practical experience are invited to submit a project proposal.

Through an open call, five artists who embrace photography as their medium of choice will be selected. A stipend of €3,000 will be awarded to selected candidates, enabling them to develop their ongoing projects into “work in progress” exhibitions for Rotterdam Photo 2025. In a specially designed space at Museumpark—located in the cultural heart of Rotterdam—the selected photographers will collaborate with festival-appointed curator Mira Matic to develop a unique group exhibition. This exhibition, set to be a highlight of the festival, will be open for 10 days in May. Rotterdam Photo will provide coaching throughout the artistic process, support technical needs, and organize the final presentations during the event.

The open call for applications runs until November 2nd. This is a rare and exciting opportunity for the next generation of Dutch visual artists to make their mark, pushing the boundaries of photography and engaging with the pressing issues of our time.

Meer informatie hier

