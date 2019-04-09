Dit jaar is het World Press Photo Festival op vrijdag 12 en zaterdag 13 april 2019.
Festival program
This year’s festival brings you the best that the World Press Photo Foundation has to offer. We celebrate the richness and diversity of high quality visual journalism through a dynamic program of presentations, screenings, meetups and panel talks. You will be among the first to see the winning work of the 2019 World Press Photo Contest and Digital Storytelling Contest in our revamped flagship exhibition, which premieres in De Nieuwe Kerk, and have a chance to enjoy our program of side events, offered to you by our local and international partners.
Een greep uit het programma
vrijdag 12 april
10:00 – 11:00
Nurturing Talents: Joop Swart Masterclass Alumni
With Christoph Bangert, Diana Markosian and Anastasia Taylor-Lind.
11:30 – 12:20
Solutions Visual Journalism Initiative
With Geesje van Haren and Tina Rosenberg.
14:35 – 15:20
Modern Ways of Storytelling
With Zackary Canepari, Claudia Hinterseer, and Zahra Rasool.
15: 45 – 16:30
Crisis Ethics: Social Justice in Photography
With Patrick Brown, Mário Cruz, Mikael Owunna, and Matthew Smith.
zaterdag 13 april
10:00 – 11:00
Long-term and Investigative Journalism
With Sarah Blesener, Alejandro Cegarra, Yael Martínez and Nadia Sussman.
12:00 – 12:45
The impact of a story on an individual
With Mary F. Calvert, Whitney Johnson, Gulshan Khan and Philip Montgomery.