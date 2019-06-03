URBAN 2019 Photo Awards Contest open tot 9 juni. Zend nu jouw portfolio in.
An international photography competition now in its 10th edition. A world wide platform on which to get noticed for photographers. A tour of exhibits and an international photo festival in Trieste, Italy. More than € 10,000 € total prize value
» SINGLE PICTURES
URBAN 2019 Winner Overall
Personally cosen by the president of the jury Martin Parr among the 4 first ranked in each thematic area (Street / People / Spaces / Creative) during the awards ceremony on Saturday 26 October 2019 at Trieste Photo Days.
-
Amazon Voucher: 1.500 €
-
URBAN 2019 Trophy – Martin Parr
-
A six-month scholarship at Cracow School of Art and Fashion Design to attend the Photography School (€ 1,500 value)
-
1 Think Tank Retrospective® 7 V2.0 – Pinestone bag (€ 164 value)
-
9 Blow Photo magazine issues (225 € value)
-
-
Medal
-
Plus the First Ranked prizes
First Ranked in each thematic area
The final ranking is calculated by averaging the votes cast by the jurors
-
Guest of Honor at Trieste Photo Days 2019 + 2 free nights for 2 in Trieste (€ 160 value) for URBAN Photo Awards Final Ceremony
-
Guest of Honor at the gala dinner with Martin Parr and Nick Turpin
-
Winner’s Exhibition at Trieste Photo Days 2019
-
Publication: online and on a photographic volume
-
1 Think Tank StoryTeller 10 bag (€ 85 value) or TurnStyle® 20 V2.0 – Blue Indigo (€ 99 value)
-
-
-
1-year subscritpion to Street Photography Magazine web version (€ 20 value)
-
Medal
Honorable Mentions (8)
Assigned at the discretion of the jury, among the most representative photos by subject area and category.
-
Guest of Honor at Trieste Photo Days 2019 + 2 free nights for 2 in Trieste (€ 160 value) for URBAN Photo Awards Final Ceremony
-
Guest of Honor at the gala dinner with Martin Parr, Nick Turpin and the Festival’s staff
-
Winner’s Exhibition at Trieste Photo Days 2019
-
Publication: online and on a photographic volume
-
-
1 Think Tank Pee Wee Pixel Pocket Rocket™ – Black (€ 16 value)
-
Medal
» PROJECTS, PORTFOLIOS & SERIES
First Ranked
The final ranking is calculated by averaging the votes cast by the jurors
-
Amazon Voucher: 1.000 €
-
Guest of Honor at Trieste Photo Days 2019 + 2 free nights for 2 in Trieste (€ 160 value) for URBAN Photo Awards Final Ceremony
-
Guest of Honor at the gala dinner with Martin Parr and Nick Turpin
-
Winner’s Exhibition at Trieste Photo Days 2019
-
Publication: online and on a photographic volume
-
1 Think Tank Spectral™ 10 bag (€ 120 value)
-
-
-
1-year subscritpion to Street Photography Magazine web version (€ 20 value)
-
Medal
Honorable Mentions (2)
Assigned at the discretion of the jury.
-
Guest of Honor at Trieste Photo Days 2019 + 2 free nights for 2 in Trieste (€ 160 value) for URBAN Photo Awards Final Ceremony
-
Guest of Honor at the gala dinner with Martin Parr and Nick Turpin
-
Winner’s Exhibition at Trieste Photo Days 2019
-
Publication: online and on a photographic volume
-
-
1 Think Tank Pee Wee Pixel Pocket Rocket™ – Black (€ 16 value)
-
Medal
» BEST AUTHOR
The photographer who ranked first in multiple sections, thematic areas and / or categories demonstrating a marked authorial figure.
-
Amazon Voucher: 500 €
-
Guest of Honor at Trieste Photo Days 2019 + 2 free nights for 2 in Trieste (€ 160 value) for URBAN Photo Awards Final Ceremony
-
Guest of Honor at the gala dinner with Martin Parr and Nick Turpin
-
Winner’s Exhibition at Trieste Photo Days 2019
-
Publication: online and on a photographic volume
-
1 Think Tank Vision 13 – Graphite bag (€ 130 value)
-
-
1 Stroppa strap (33 € value)
-
Medal
submissions: https://my.urbanphotoawards.com/client/
