Marked by the incredible success of the 2018 edition at the CENQUATRE-PARIS with more than 48 000 visitors, the Circulation(s) festival is coming back for three months as a central exhibition of the CENTQUATRE-PARIS.

Dedicated to young European photography, the festival offers for the sixth consecutive year a crossed perspective of Europe through photography. It aims to help talented emerging European photographers gain visibility and bring their contemporary and artistic creations to the front stage. and to allow their contemporary and artistic creations to be discovered.

For the first time, the 2019 artistic direction is entrusted to the duo The Red Eye (Audrey Hoareau and François Cheval).

The second news about this year is that the festival is part of the France-Romania season and exposes 4 emerging Romanian artists.

Based on the main exhibition that gathers 37 European photographers, Little Circulation(s) is back in 2019, still dedicated to children, and with an educational programme and activities thought out for the youth.

april 20 tot juni 30 2019

More informations about https://www.festival-circulations.com/en/