The international Felix Schoeller Photo Award is about to be held for 2019, marking the fourth occasion that the prize has been awarded. Between 1 January and 31 May 2019, professional photographers and photographers in training will be able to submit their work at www.felix-schoeller-photoaward.com.

The Felix Schoeller Photo Award honours photographers who demonstrate a love of photography and the highest quality standards in their pictures. It is awarded every two years with around 2,700 photographers from over 90 countries taking part in 2017. A five-member, independent jury, presided over by Michael Dannenmann, an internationally renowned portrait photographer from Düsseldorf, is free to select winners in thematic categories, with Fashion Photography being a category in its own right for the first time in 2019. This category covers the entire fashion spectrum and every aspect of representation including accessories.

The four remaining categories are carried over and include Portrait, Landscape and Nature, Photojournalism and Editorial, and Free/Conceptual Photography. An overall winner is chosen from the category winners. Prize money of €2,000 is awarded to each category winner, while the overall winner will enjoy a further prize of €10,000. The winner of the Emerging Photographer Prize will receive a prize (or a financial equivalent) worth €5,000. After the awards ceremony, winners and nominees will be exhibited in Osnabruck’s Museum District over a period of several weeks. The Felix Schoeller Photo Award has established itself as one of the most highly endowed photo prizes in the German-speaking world. Entry conditions and categories are described in extensive detail at: www.felix-schoeller-photoaward.com.

Please note: We are happy to provide image files of work by nominees or winners of the Felix Schoeller Photo Award 2017 for publication in conjunction with this press release, as well as further details of the Felix Schoeller Photo Award. Images may only be published with full photo credit. Please send enquiries by e-mail to: k.graef@graef-advertising.com

Profile of the Felix Schoeller Group, Osnabrück

Founded in 1895, the Felix Schoeller Group is a family business with worldwide operations producing specialty papers. With around 2,315 employees, the renowned Osnabrück-based company produced and marketed almost 323,000 tonnes of specialty papers in 2017 and posted a total turnover of 747 million euros. The Felix Schoeller Group develops, produces and markets specialty papers for photographic applications, digital printing systems, the packaging market, self-adhesive applications and for the furniture, wood-based products and wallpaper industry.

In addition to its Osnabrück main site and headquarters, the Felix Schoeller Group has four other production facilities in Germany – in Weissenborn and Penig in Saxony, in Titisee-Neustadt (Baden-Württemberg) and in Günzach (Bavaria). It also has production facilities in the USA and Canada and is involved in joint ventures in the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China. It has representative offices in Los Angeles, Sao Paulo, Tokyo, Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, Melbourne, Moscow, and Prague.

The Felix Schoeller Group exemplifies uncompromising quality, unique flexibility and true partnership. The result: Best Performing Papers. Worldwide.

www.felix-schoeller.com